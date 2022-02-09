Consultation to scrap COVID jab mandate suggests NHS will limit hiring of unvaccinated staff

In a consultation outlining plans to scrap COVID-19 vaccination as a 'condition of deployment' for NHS staff, the government said it was working with the NHS to review its policies on the recruitment and deployment of staff, taking into account their vaccination status.

The move is the latest sign that NHS staff will remain under significant pressure to be vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the move away from mandatory jabs. GPonline reported earlier this week that vaccine status could also be considered in fitness to practise investigations.

Revoking plans for mandatory vaccination of NHS staff will ‘greatly reduce...potential impacts and costs’, the consultation document says. A government impact statement suggested up to 9,000 staff could have been lost to general practice under the policy.

Vaccine mandate

Data collected for the NHS show that over 95% of NHS trust staff have received at least one dose, and 92% two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 96% of staff have had at least one dose and over 90% two doses in all regions apart from London, which is at 92% for one dose and 87% for two. Around 77% have received a booster.

The government concluded that it was 'no longer proportionate' to mandate vaccination as a condition of deployment and outlined other measures it would take to ensure staff and patients would continue to be protected against the virus. They include:

writing to professional regulators to review current guidance to registrants on vaccinations, including COVID-19, and to emphasise their professional responsibilities in this area;

engaging with the NHS to review its policies on the hiring of new staff and the deployment of existing staff, taking into account their vaccination status;

reviewing the code of practice on the prevention and control of infections with a view to strengthening the obligations providers must satisfy in meeting regulations, with a separate consultation to be launched.

Professional responsibility

A joint letter from NHS England and the DHSC sent to NHS staff this week reminded them it was their ‘professional responsibility to reduce the risk of infection to others as far as possible’, and urged unvaccinated staff to ‘consider’ COVID-19 jabs.

Earlier this month GPs were told not to fire unvaccinated staff as the health and social care secretary confirmed the government's U-turn on mandatory COVID-19 jabs. The change came just days before the 3 February deadline for NHS staff to receive a first jab.

Tens of thousands of NHS staff stood to lose their jobs under the mandatory vaccination rules, including up to 9,000 in general practice - and LMCs have warned that some staff have already left their roles.

Consultation questions

It is a statutory requirement that CQC-registered persons only permit those individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19, unless otherwise exempt:

1.) to be deployed for the provision of a CQC-regulated activity in health and/or social care and;

2.) to enter CQC-registered care home premises

Which of the following best describes your preference for this requirement?

I feel strongly that the requirement should be revoked

I would prefer that the requirement is revoked

I don’t mind either way

I would prefer that the requirement is not revoked

I feel strongly that the requirement should not be revoked

I don’t know

Thinking about yourself, your colleagues, your staff or care providers who are hesitant to get vaccinated, do you believe there are other steps (other than those set out in the original consultation) the government and the health and care sector could take to increase vaccine uptake?

yes

no

I don’t know

If yes, what specific actions do you believe government and the health and social care sector should be taking to further increase vaccine uptake?

Read the full consultation document here.