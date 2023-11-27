Consultants to vote on new pay deal to end strikes Consultants will vote on a government pay offer that would increase salaries by up to 19.6% compared with 2022/23, in a deal that could bring months of doctor strikes to an end. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up