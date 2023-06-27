Consultants vote in favour of industrial action with first strike next month Consultants in England have voted in favour of industrial action, and will stage a two-day walkout on 20 and 21 July. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up