Consultants narrowly reject pay offer as BMA demands fresh talks Hospital consultants in England could be heading for further industrial action after narrowly voting to reject a pay offer put forward by the government. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up