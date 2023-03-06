Consultants back industrial action in preliminary ballot and could be on strike by spring

Consultants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a 'consultative' BMA ballot that could be the first step towards strikes this spring.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA sign

Consultants back industrial action in preliminary ballot and could be on strike by spring

6 Mar 2023
Junior doctors protesting over pay outside Downing Street last summer

Junior doctors' strike could impact on RCA exam for GP trainees

6 Mar 2023
BMA equality lead Dr Latifa Patel

Health organisations back BMA pledge to end sexism in medicine

6 Mar 2023
Dr Robert Herman Promoted

From overwhelmed to optimised: How technology helps GPs enhance their practice

Sponsored by Powerful Medical
6 Mar 2023 GPconnect
BMA sign

GPs face second imposed contract in two years as talks collapse

3 Mar 2023
Junior doctor protests

Junior doctor anger as Barclay unable to negotiate on pay

3 Mar 2023