Constipation in adults - red flag symptoms Dr Pipin Singh outlines red flag symptoms to consider in patients presenting with constipation. by Dr Pipin Singh Bowel cancer: a potential cause (Photograph: SPL) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up