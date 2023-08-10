Confusion over start date for this year’s flu vaccination campaign

The BMA is seeking an urgent meeting with the government to clarify plans for this year’s flu vaccination campaign following suggestions that NHS England intends to delay its start until October.

by Emma Bower

