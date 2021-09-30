Complete our locum rates survey and you could win £150 of John Lewis vouchers

30 September 2021

Our annual locum rates survey is now live.

(Photo: pixelfit/Getty Images)
(Photo: pixelfit/Getty Images)

Do you undertake locum work?

If so, complete our annual locum rates survey and you will be entered into a prize draw to win £150 of John Lewis vouchers.

Click here to take part in the Locum Rates Survey 2021

All answers will remain strictly confidential and the survey should only take around 5 minutes to complete. The details you provide will be used to help improve the information that we provide to GPs and GP practices on GPonline and our sister site GP Business.

The survey will close on Friday 8 October 2021. Please see our full terms and conditions here.

