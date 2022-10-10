How to communicate test results safely

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask explains the importance of having proper systems in place to communicate test results and provides a checklist to help practices do this.

by Dr Kathryn Leask

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Blood test

How to communicate test results safely

10 Oct 2022
Sign outside BMA House

GP practices told to cut services to protect core care for patients

10 Oct 2022
Coins

GP demand outstripping supply as NHS faces £7bn budget gap

7 Oct 2022
Talking General Practice

Podcast: Surge in GP vacancies, a plan for GP retention and how summer demand matched a pre-pandemic winter

7 Oct 2022
NHS logo on tiled wall

GP assistants are no solution to the workforce crisis in general practice, warns RCGP

6 Oct 2022
Person looking at a smartphone

GP at Hand to pull out of Birmingham next month

6 Oct 2022