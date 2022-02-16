All children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccine, government confirms

The government's decision follows confirmation by the Welsh and Scottish governments that children in those countries will also be offered the jab. Northern Ireland has also confirmed that all children aged over 5 will be covered by its vaccination programme.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the NHS in England would prepare to deliver first jabs to healthy children during April this year.

The JCVI said that, although most children will only experience mild cases of COVID-19, a very small number will go on to develop severe disease.

Protection for children

'Latest evidence suggests that offering the vaccine ahead of another potential wave will protect this very small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation, and will also provide some short-term protection against mild infection across the age group', the committee said.

The JCVI has recommended that a 'non-urgent' offer should be made to all 5- to 11-year olds to receive two 10mcg doses of the Pfizer paediatric vaccine at least 12 weeks apart.

However, it said that COVID-19 vaccinations for children should not 'displace' delivery of any other childhood vaccinations or other parts of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

JCVI chair Professor Wei Shen Lim said: 'The main purpose of offering vaccination to 5- to 11-year-olds is to increase their protection against severe illness in advance of a potential future wave of COVID-19.

'Other important childhood vaccinations, such as MMR and HPV, have fallen behind due to the pandemic. It is vital these programmes continue and are not displaced by the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group.'

JCVI advice

Mr Javid said: 'The JCVI advice follows a thorough review by our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, which approved Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine as safe and effective for children aged five to 11.

'Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and vulnerable young people, as well as to catch-up with other childhood immunisation programmes.

'The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.'

The UK government's announcement follows a decision by the Welsh government on 15 February to offer vaccination to healthy 5- to 11-year-olds. Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has also confirmed Scottish children will be offered the vaccine.

The NHS in England began vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 against COVID-19 at the end of January.