All children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccine, government confirms

By Emma Bower on the 16 February 2022

Healthy children aged between 5 and 11 will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine after the UK government accepted new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Child receiving vaccination
(Photo: Cavan Images/Getty Images)

The government's decision follows confirmation by the Welsh and Scottish governments that children in those countries will also be offered the jab. Northern Ireland has also confirmed that all children aged over 5 will be covered by its vaccination programme.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the NHS in England would prepare to deliver first jabs to healthy children during April this year.

The JCVI said that, although most children will only experience mild cases of COVID-19, a very small number will go on to develop severe disease.

Protection for children

'Latest evidence suggests that offering the vaccine ahead of another potential wave will protect this very small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation, and will also provide some short-term protection against mild infection across the age group', the committee said.

The JCVI has recommended that a 'non-urgent' offer should be made to all 5- to 11-year olds to receive two 10mcg doses of the Pfizer paediatric vaccine at least 12 weeks apart.

However, it said that COVID-19 vaccinations for children should not 'displace' delivery of any other childhood vaccinations or other parts of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

JCVI chair Professor Wei Shen Lim said: 'The main purpose of offering vaccination to 5- to 11-year-olds is to increase their protection against severe illness in advance of a potential future wave of COVID-19.

'Other important childhood vaccinations, such as MMR and HPV, have fallen behind due to the pandemic. It is vital these programmes continue and are not displaced by the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group.'

JCVI advice

Mr Javid said: 'The JCVI advice follows a thorough review by our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, which approved Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine as safe and effective for children aged five to 11.

'Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and vulnerable young people, as well as to catch-up with other childhood immunisation programmes.

'The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.'

The UK government's announcement follows a decision by the Welsh government on 15 February to offer vaccination to healthy 5- to 11-year-olds. Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has also confirmed Scottish children will be offered the vaccine.

The NHS in England began vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 against COVID-19 at the end of January.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Child receiving vaccination

All children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccine, government confirms

Healthy children aged between 5 and 11 will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine after...

16 Feb 2022

How to deal with a GMC complaint

Receiving a letter from the GMC informing you of a complaint can be a terrible shock....

16 Feb 2022
Welsh minister for health and social services Eluned Morgan

Wales to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

Wales is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, the country's...

16 Feb 2022
BMA sign

GPs resign BMA membership due to lack of progress on industrial action

GPs are resigning their BMA memberships over the union's failure to progress with...

16 Feb 2022
Dr Anita Sharma headshot

What is England’s women’s health strategy hoping to achieve?

Dr Anita Sharma explains the aims of the women’s health strategy for England and...

16 Feb 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

16 Feb 2022