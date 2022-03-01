What is changing in the GP contract for 2022/23?

NHS England has set out details of the GP contract for 2022/23, which it says will focus on long-term conditions management, urgent care needs and 'regaining momentum' on disease prevention.

In letter to practices detailing the changes NHS England said it remained committed to the five-year contract deal that was negotiated with the BMA in 2019. It added that 'responding to COVID, including COVID vaccinations, will continue to be an important subset of activity, but on a smaller scale than in 2021/22'.

But what are the key changes that will come into effect?

Access

The extended access funding under the network contract DES (£1.44 per head) and the separate funding for extended access that came via CCGs (£6 per head) will come together under the PCN DES from October 2022.

From October PCNs will be expected to provide bookable appointments between 6.30pm-8pm weekday evenings and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. These will become 'network standard hours'. The letter says appointments at these times must use the full multidisciplinary team and offer 'a range of general practice services, including routine services such as screening, vaccinations and health checks, in line with patient preference and need'.

PCNs will be expected to agree a plan for delivering this with their commissioners by August 2022. The plan should include details of how the network has engaged with patients, what mix of appointments and services will be provided, proposed staffing plans and details of site location/s.

The existing contractual requirement that 25% of appointments can be booked online will change. NHS England says this measure is 'too crude' and it will be replaced with 'a more targeted requirement that all appointments which do not require triage are able to be booked online, as well as in person or via the telephone'. Further guidance will be published on this.

QOF

There will be no additional indicators in the QOF for 2022/23.

The quality improvement modules for 2022/23 will cover optimising patients’ access to general practice and prescription drug dependency.

Enhanced services

The weight management enhanced service will continue in 2022/23. NHS England's letter reveals that 97% of practices signed up to this in 2021/22.

Primary care networks

Funding for the additional roles reimbursement (ARRS) scheme will increase as planned to £1.027bn.

PCNs will be able to recruit double the number of mental health practitioner roles (they can currently recruit one child and one adult mental health practitioner for up to 99,999 patients, so this will increase to two of each). These roles are reimbursed at 50% with the other half of the funding coming from the community mental health provider.

PCN clinical director funding for 2022/23 will be £0.736 per head, which equates to £44m nationally. However NHS England has said a further £43m will be added to this. This is in addition to the £1.50 per head core PCN funding.

The Investment and Impact Fund indicators as previously set out for 2022/23 will begin as planned. Three further indicators focused on prescribing direct oral anticoagulants and FIT testing will also be introduced. These indicators will add a further £34.6m to the scheme.

There will be a 'limited expansion' of the cardiovascular disease prevention and diagnosis service and the anticipatory care and personalised care services will be introduced in a 'phased approach' from April 2022.

The early cancer diagnosis service, which began this year, will be 'streamlined', with 'simpler and clearer' requirements.

Vaccinations

The HPV vaccine programme will move from Gardasil 4 to Gardasil 9 during 2022/23, in line with JCVI recommendations. It will also move from a three-dose to a two-dose schedule from April 2022.

The 10- and 11-year-old MMR catch up campaign will end, and practices will no longer be required to take part in one MMR catch-up campaign a year.

The MenACWY freshers programme will also end in March 2022.

There will be a wider catch-up campaign on childhood immunisations in early 2022 that practices will be expected to take part in.

Patient records

Practices will now have to respond to Access to Health Records Act (AHRA) requests for deceased patients, but they will no longer have to always print and send copies of the electronic record of deceased patients to Primary Care Support England (PCSE).

There will be continued funding of £20m in the global sum for an additional year to cover the cost of work associated with subject access requests. This was due to end in March 2022.

Patient registration

Patients will be reminded that they can register at a GP practice digitally.

Full details of the changes are here.