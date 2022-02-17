Changes to NHS Pension Scheme contributions delayed until October

In a response to its consultation on changes to pension contribution rates the DHSC said the delay would allow pension scheme members to assess the impact of any pay changes that come into effect on 1 April, including the planned rise in National Insurance contributions.

'This might mitigate the impact on take-home pay for some NHS staff in the short term,' the document said.

However accountants warned that a contribution rate adjustment mid-year would 'add yet more complexity' to the process of creating a pension certification for 2022/23 for GPs and 'create complexities for practice payroll systems'.

Pension contribution change

Changes to member contributions will see the top rate of contributions fall from 14.5% to 12.5% over the next two years.

Some part-time GPs, or GPs who do not work a full year, could also benefit from the DHSC's decision to shift the basis for calculation of contributions to actual pensionable pay rather than notional whole-time equivalent pay.

However, accountants have previously warned that the changes could see contributions rise for GPs and staff in lower earnings bands and that pay rises would need to be 'carefully managed' to avoid pushing staff onto a higher pension contribution rate that could leave them with reduced take-home pay.

The plans, which are still subject to parliamentary approval, will now see pension contribution rates change in October 2022 and again in April 2023. The aim is to phase in a new contribution scale that will 'reduce the number and steepness of the tiers', the DHSC said.

It added that the new tiers had been designed 'to ensure the required yield of 9.8% average member contribution is met, while protecting the affordability of the scheme for the whole NHS workforce'.

Contribution rates

Under the plans those earning between £54,764 to £70,630 will continue to pay 12.5% contributions. Those earning between £70,631 to £111,376 will continue to pay 13.5% until April 2023, when their contribution will fall to 12.5%. GPs in the highest earning bracket of over £111,377 will see their contributions reduce to 13.5% in October this year and 12.5% in April 2023.

The tiered thresholds will also now increase annually in line with Agenda for Change pay awards.

Chair of the Association of Independent Specialist Medical Accountants (AISMA) Deborah Wood said: 'Postponing the changes to pension contributions until 1 October 2022 will create complexities for practice payroll systems and AISMA’s view is that implementation from April 2023 would be preferable.

'Moving the tiered rate contribution closer to the 9.8% overall cost of funding required for the pension scheme is sensible and will benefit most GPs whose earnings are in the higher bandings. Sensible too is the reduction in due course of the number of tier bands.

'We also welcome the move to basing tiers and contributions on actual pensionable pay, rather than whole time equivalent pay. However, it is disappointing that the opportunity was not taken to also remove the need for annualisation for GPs who are members of the pension scheme.

'The 2022/23 annual certificate of pensionable profits for both partners and salaried GPs will now need to accommodate a mid-year tiered rate adjustment calculation, adding yet more complexity to the process.'