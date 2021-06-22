How changes to the medical examiner system will affect GPs

By Dr Kathryn Leask on the 10 May 2023

The MDU's Dr Kathryn Leask explains how the expansion of the medical examiner system in England and Wales to cover community settings will affect GPs.

The attending doctor will sign the Medical Certificate of the Cause of Death (MCCD) after discussion with the medical examiner (Photo: Getty Images)

GPs in England and Wales who are notified of a patient death will need to work closely with medical examiners to allow them to independently scrutinise deaths not referred to a coroner. This will include sharing records of deceased patients.

The introduction of the statutory medical examiner system will now start in April 2024, according to a Ministerial Statement and not in April 2023 as originally planned. The system will involve scrutiny by a medical examiner of all non-coronial deaths in England, with the process for community deaths already having started in Wales. The government has offered ‘legislative and operational’ support for the professions involved to help them prepare for the new system.

According to the latest statement the relevant provisions of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 and the Health and Care Act 2022 will be commenced by autumn 2023. Draft regulations will also be published later this year.

Who are medical examiners?

Medical examiners are senior doctors from a range of specialties. They provide independent scrutiny of deaths which are not investigated by the coroner. Medical examiner offices have been set up and some are already work ingwith GP practices to help plan the system locally.

The appointment of medical examiners has been a key component for the improvements to the death certification process in England and Wales. The need for change was highlighted by a number of reports, including the Shipman Inquiry report and later by reports about Mid-Staffordshire and Morecambe Bay NHS hospital trusts.

A priority of the system is to give bereaved relatives an opportunity to have a voice, ask questions and, if necessary, raise concerns. The attending doctor will sign the Medical Certificate of the Cause of Death (MCCD) after discussion and agreement with the medical examiner following review of the relevant patient records.

Medical examiners can offer GPs support with complex cases and administrative elements of notifications to coroners where agreed, thus reducing administration involved.

NHS guidance on their extension to primary care explains that there is no need for a verbal discussion with the examiner unless the GP would find this helpful – an email exchange of correspondence will normally suffice. In most cases the examiner will receive access to relevant parts of the patient records and practice staff may be involved in helping to put together a suitable summary

Sharing patient records

Currently, the legal basis for the review of deaths by medical examiners  is set out in The National Health Service Trust (Scrutiny of Deaths) (England) Order 2021. This order gives power to NHS trusts to scrutinise any death in England, regardless of whether the death takes place in the trust’s area. This includes deaths in the community, where the coroner does not have a duty to investigate. Deaths can also be scrutinised by a medical examiner if there is doubt as to whether a death must be notified to the coroner.  

All healthcare providers need to develop and implement arrangements to share medical records of deceased patients with their local medical examiner office.

When the statutory medical examiner system starts there is an expectation that there will be a modification of the Access to Health Records Act 1990, to include medical examiners in the list of persons with a right of access to patient records.

Prior to this, the current provision for information governance and data protection under Regulation 5 of the Health Service (Control of Patient Information) Regulations 2002 (‘section 251 support’) allows sharing of records for the purposes of scrutinising a death.

GPs with queries about certifying deaths or the role of medical examiners are welcome to contact their medical defence organisation for further advice.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

NHS app

Nearly quarter of a million people register with their practice online

More than 240,000 people have registered with their GP practice online since the...

10 May 2023

How changes to the medical examiner system will affect GPs

The MDU's Dr Kathryn Leask explains how the expansion of the medical examiner system...

10 May 2023
BMA sign

GP leaders in contract talks with government after industrial action vote

GP leaders met a government minister last week to raise concerns over the imposed...

10 May 2023
Prime minister Rishi Sunak visits a GP surgery in Hampshire

GP access recovery plan - key points

GPonline summarises the key points from the government and NHS England's delivery...

10 May 2023
Campaigners at the Withnell Health Centre

Patients across the UK are campaigning to save local GP services

Patient groups across the UK are campaigning to keep their local GP practices open...

10 May 2023
Man in a call centre

Practices must only divert patients to 111 in 'exceptional circumstances', says NHS England

Practices should only divert patients to NHS 111 in exceptional circumstances and...

9 May 2023