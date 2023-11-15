Chancellor to investigate delays in GP premises funding from housing development Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has admitted it 'takes too long' for housing development funding to reach GP premises projects and promised to investigate. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up