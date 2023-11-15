Chancellor to investigate delays in GP premises funding from housing development

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has admitted it 'takes too long' for housing development funding to reach GP premises projects and promised to investigate.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Health and social care secretary Victoria Atkins

Victoria Atkins 'committed to getting round the table' over NHS strikes

15 Nov 2023
Nurse with a cerivcal screening sample

NHS England sets target to eliminate cervical cancer

15 Nov 2023
Woman taking an antibiotic

GPs urged to limit antibiotic use after 'worrying uptick' in resistant infections

15 Nov 2023
GP in consultation with a parent and child

GP training: Undertaking third-party consultations

14 Nov 2023
Chickenpox

Chickenpox jab should be added to UK child vaccine programme, says JCVI

14 Nov 2023