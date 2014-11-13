Cervical lymphadenopathy - red flag symptoms:

Red flag symptoms

Persistent lymph node or nodes for >6 weeks

Firm, hard lymph node

Lymph node >2cm in size

Rapidly increasing in size

Significant unintentional weight loss, night sweats, appetite loss

Exposure to HIV or hepatitis

Unexplained fever in returning traveller

Breast lumps or symptoms suggestive of bronchogenic cancer

Associated generalised lymphadenopathy

Any associated facial swelling

Understanding neck swelling

Cervical lymphadenopathy refers to lymph nodes within the cervical chain. These may also occur in conjunction with lymph nodes in the occipital, submental or submandibular region.

A basic understanding of the anatomy of the neck is essential to formulate a differential diagnosis. The purpose of this article is to provide a systematic approach for excluding serious pathology within the neck.

Patients, particularly children, presenting with neck lumps are not uncommon and the differential diagnoses are broad. Find out why the patient, or the parent, has presented now and establish their main concerns.

Most patients with lumps worry about malignancy, but this is not always the case, so never assume this.

Possible causes

There are many possible causes of lymphadenopathy. It is useful to categorise possible causes as infectious, autoimmune and neoplastic, including the conditions listed in the box. Upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) is the most common reason for seeing cervical lymphadenopathy.

While acute leukaemia may present with cervical lymphadenopathy, chronic leukaemia may present more with non-specific symptoms and abnormalities in blood work or evidence of splenomegaly.

Possible causes include:

URTI

Infectious mononucleosis

HIV infection

Hepatitis

Syphilis

Dengue fever

TB

Metastatic disease

Lymphoma

Acute leukaemia

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Dental abscess

History

The history may include the following questions - some of them will be irrelevant to certain patients and, as ever, your questions need to focus on the patient in front of you.

How long has the lump been present?

How big is it?

Is it growing? If so, how rapidly?

Is the lump tender?

Does it feel firm or are they able to move it?

Have they noticed any other lumps, paying attention to the supraclavicular region, axillary region and inguinal canal?

Is the lump weeping, bleeding or discharging?

Do they have a history of drenching night sweats, weight loss or appetite loss?

Is there a history of any recent URTI?

Have they had any recent dental problems?

Any significant ENT history such as otalgia, unilateral nasal symptoms or facial pain?

Any new mouth lesions?

Are they systemically unwell?

Is there a history of fever?

Is there any history of foreign travel?

Has there been any exposure to TB?

It may be appropriate to enquire about breast lumps, dyspnoea, cough or haemoptysis. It may be necessary to take a detailed sexual history, a detailed smoking history, and history of recreational drug use. An alcohol history will also be relevant alongside a family history.

Examination

Your examination will be focused around your history, but may include the following.