CCG risk registers expose deep concern over general practice sustainability

Documents published by CCGs in the past two months highlight practices struggling with underfunding, concerns that vulnerable practices could have to ‘hand back their contracts’, and contain warnings that pressure on practices is so intense that some could struggle to provide appropriate levels of care or access.

GP leaders said clear warnings of the risk to general practice highlighted by CCGs across England showed the need for ‘urgent action’ from the government to support practices.

CCG risk registers list potential problems for the health service in their area and evaluate the threat they pose by considering how likely a problem is to occur and the severity of consequences if it did. A risk score is then linked to each concern on a scale from low to extreme.

Risk to GP services

Registers seen by GPonline show that, in many cases, CCGs have attached high risk scores to potential problems with general practice.

A risk register published by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG at the end of April highlighted concerns over primary care business continuity. The document rates risk in this area as ‘very high’ - with a score one step below the highest possible ‘extreme’ score.

The CCG’s risk register warns there is a ‘risk of insufficient capacity to meet general practice demand’, warning practices continue to face problems with staff absences due to COVID-19, and a shortage of locum staff - and highlights that ‘a number of practices are now operating as sole contractors due to partner retirement and resignations’.

It also rates risks over sustainability of GMS contracts and affordability of support for primary care premises development as ‘very high’.

Closed practice lists

A risk register for the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System cites a high risk that ‘general practice and its staff will become overwhelmed’. The document warns ‘this may result in an inability to maintain core primary medical services, reduction in the quality of care and/or practices closing lists’.

A register from Somerset CCG, meanwhile, highlights a high risk of a ‘compromised patient experience due to GP primary care workforce shortages, resulting in reduction in GP practice services, reduced access to appointments and consequent impact on other sectors of NHS services’.

It also cites a ‘very serious risk to the overall primary care workforce particularly because there are a large number of GPs over the age of 50’.

Risk registers from a number of other CCGs and NHS organisations across England list similar concerns around the vulnerability of practices, their ability to run on current contracts, and risks associated with their ability to provide sufficient levels of care to patients.

GP wellbeing

Concerns raised by CCGs also cover the health and wellbeing of healthcare professionals and GP practices - with one highlighting a high risk of burnout, fatigue and increased levels of sickness.

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall told GPonline: ‘The fact that CCGs are recognising the magnitude of the workload and workforce pressures on general practice as such a high risk to their ability to function effectively reinforces what the college has been saying, that we urgently need action from the government to mitigate this risk.



‘The size of the qualified GP workforce is falling while both numbers of patients and the complexity of the care we are delivering continue to increase. More than 30m consultations were delivered in general practice in March, and we are seeing appointment levels consistently exceeding pre-pandemic levels.



‘General practice is underdoctored, underfunded and overstretched, and while the problem is nationwide, some areas are feeling it more than others.’



Professor Marshall added: ‘The government needs to make good on its manifesto promise of 6,000 more GPs and 26,000 more members of the practice team by 2024 as a matter of urgency. As part of this, we need to see comprehensive plans to keep highly trained, experienced GPs in the workforce for longer, and this needs to start by addressing unsustainable workload and giving GPs more time to care for patients.’

Evidence of CCG concerns over the sustainability of general practice come as official data continue to reflect intense pressure on the profession.

General practice delivered 29.7m appointments in March - 4m more than the previous month and 9% more than the previous March - with a workforce that has lost 369 fully qualified full-time equivalent GPs over the past year.

Hundreds of GPs signed an open letter to patients this week as part of the Rebuild General Practice campaign - acknowledging patients’ concerns over access to GP services, and urging them to direct frustration at politicians rather than practices. The letter highlights ‘decades of neglect’ and ‘political contempt’ as the root cause of the crisis facing general practice.