Cases of norovirus almost double five-year pre-pandemic average Cases of norovirus in England are 77% higher than the five-year average for the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic, latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up