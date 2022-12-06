How career coaching can transform the lives of veterans

GPs across England and Wales can refer patients who used to work in the armed forces to a dedicated career coaching service, explains Debbie Boughtflower.

by Debbie Boughtflower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Mobile phone

GPs urge caution over plan for NHS health checks to go digital

6 Dec 2022
Debbie Boughtflower

How career coaching can transform the lives of veterans

6 Dec 2022
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

RCGP raises 'major concerns' over practice-level appointments data

6 Dec 2022
Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

GPs condemn 'ignorant' Labour rhetoric over access to appointments

6 Dec 2022
coins

Government NHS pension reform plans 'too little too late', warns BMA

5 Dec 2022
Child in bed with a fever

GPs told to have 'low threshold' for prescribing antibiotics in possible strep A cases

5 Dec 2022