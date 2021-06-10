Candidate steps down after rules breach in BMA GP committee election

By Luke Haynes on the 10 June 2021

A BMA GP committee election process suspended for more than three months is set to resume 'in due course' after a candidate accused of breaching canvassing rules stepped down.

BMA House (Photo: Malcolm Case-Green)
BMA House (Photo: Malcolm Case-Green)

Voting to choose a BMA GP committee representative for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire was suspended on 5 March after a claims that a candidate had broken canvassing rules.

An investigation launched by the BMA's independent scrutineer for elections has now confirmed that a breach of an election process occurred, but that no individual should be referred to a BMA resolution panel.

GPonline reported in March that voting in the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire election had been suspended while claims that a candidate had sent out an unsolicited message canvassing support were investigated.

GP committee elections

The independent investigation found that an email had been sent in error to GP practice administrators by an LMC without the agreement of the LMC officer - and against its own policy.

BMA guidelines state that candidates 'must not use BMA resources to canvass voters and should not send them unsolicited communications'.

A BMA spokesperson said: ‘An investigation into a complaint relating to the election of a Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire representative for the GP committee has now concluded.

‘The investigation found an email had been sent in error to GP practice administrators by an LMC without the agreement of the LMC officers and contrary to their own decision not to send emails supporting candidates in the BMA GP committee election.

Independent investigation

‘Although the independent investigation determined that no individual should be referred to a BMA resolution panel, given the impact on the election the BMA also consulted its independent scrutineer for elections which advised that a breach of an election process had taken place.

‘The candidate which the original complaint related to has since voluntarily withdrawn themselves from this election. The election will be rerun with the remaining two candidates in due course.’

A different candidate in the same region withdrew from the election in March over concerns that rural GPs had been unable to access the voting system.

The election in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire began alongside elections for nine other regional posts on the BMA GP committee - voting for which was wrapped up in mid-March. GPs in regional positions will serve a three-year term.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Candidate steps down after rules breach in BMA GP committee election

Candidate steps down after rules breach in BMA GP committee election

A BMA GP committee election process suspended for more than three months is set to...

10 Jun 2021
GP Job of the Week - Digital healthcare GP, homeworking

GP Job of the Week - Digital healthcare GP, homeworking

Livi is looking to recruit experienced GPs to join its remote clinician community.

9 Jun 2021
GPs 'top of the list' as pandemic triggers 46% surge in doctors seeking mental health support

GPs 'top of the list' as pandemic triggers 46% surge in doctors seeking mental health support

The NHS service supporting doctors and dentists facing burnout, stress, addiction...

9 Jun 2021
Continuing to manage risks with remote consultations

Continuing to manage risks with remote consultations

Medical Defence Union (MDU) medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask highlights cases...

9 Jun 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

9 Jun 2021
GPs to 'consider' face-to-face care for all children under five with respiratory symptoms

GPs to 'consider' face-to-face care for all children under five with respiratory symptoms

GP practices have been told to consider offering face-to-face appointments for all...

8 Jun 2021