Cancer cases in under-50s have surged by 79% over past three decades Cases of early onset cancer worldwide have surged by 79% over the past three decades, with breast, bowel and stomach cancers among the biggest killers, researchers have found. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up