Call for rethink on free testing as COVID-19 prevalence hits all-time high

By Joe Richardson on the 1 April 2022

Doctors' leaders have called for a U-turn on COVID-19 testing after prevalence of the virus in England and Wales hit an all time high on the day free testing came to an end.

Positive lateral flow tests
COVID-19 cases at all-time high (Photo: MagicBones/Getty Images)

Figures from the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) COVID-19 infection survey show that in the week ending 26 March, 7.56% of the population or one in 13 people in England were infected - the highest level ever recorded.

COVID-19 infections were also at a record high in Wales, where 6.97% of the population - one in 14 people - were infected. Northern Ireland and Scotland also recorded high levels of infection, with 6.70% and 8.27% of their population infected with coronavirus respectively.

The record infection rates for England and Wales come as cases continue to rise following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on 24 February - and on the day that free testing for the general public is scrapped in England.

COVID-19 cases rising

BMA leaders urged the government to reconsider ending free testing in light of rising cases and hospitalisations across the UK - with close to 20,000 patients with COVID-19 currently in hospital.

Data showing unprecedented levels of infections comes after LMCs warned of increasing numbers of practices under pressure and staff absences due to rising COVID-19 cases.

GPonline has also highlighted the significant rise in weekly cases reported by the UK Health Security Agency since the government ended pandemic restrictions.

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the ONS COVID-19 Infection Survey said:  ‘Infection levels remain high, with the highest levels recorded in our survey seen in England and Wales and notable increases among older age groups.

Omicron

‘The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK. We continue to closely monitor the data and remain thankful to all of our participants for their contribution.’

BMA deputy chair Dr David Wrigley said: ‘The number of people with COVID-19 is now shockingly high with the most infections we’ve ever seen, and hospitalisations and deaths are also on the rise.

'Right now we’re in a situation where COVID-19 is rife across the UK and yet testing - a simple tool to help people know if they have the infection - is no longer being made free for our patients. This means that as infection rates soar, people don't know if they are infected and have to self-isolate, and therefore are unable to protect family members and the wider community.'

He added: 'High infection rates also mean that people who are clinically extremely vulnerable are once again at higher risk of becoming infected as they go about their normal lives, possibly becoming unwell and even needing hospital care. As there is now no provision for free tests based on affordability, this risks creating a two-tier society between those who can afford to pay for tests and those who can’t - once again deepening the inequalities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Therefore, we’re calling on the government to urgently reconsider their position on free testing.'

