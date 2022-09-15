Burned out doctors twice as likely to be involved in a patient safety incident

Burned out doctors are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents, researchers have warned.

by Catherine Lafferty
GP looking tired
(Photo: Martin Prescott/Getty Images)

