Bureaucratic PCN targets 'no way to commission care', says BMA

Doctors' leaders received proposed updates to the GP contract for 2022/23 - the fourth year of the current five-year deal - from NHS England earlier this month and talks on the package are ongoing.

But GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel has criticised the Investment and Impact Fund (IIF) - worth £150m in 2021/22 and £225m in 2022/23 - condemning the large numbers of targets it involves as a ‘truly staggering way to commission care’ and an obstacle to ‘safe quality patient care’.

Her comments come almost two weeks after the BMA demanded showdown talks on a new 'fit-for-purpose' deal for GPs that could take effect after the end of the current deal in 2024 - and an urgent injection of funding amid continued workload pressures.

IIF indicators

Members of the GPC executive team also labelled the IIF ‘a masterclass in red tape’, while a former PCN clinical director told GPonline that the scheme has done little to improve health inequalities in their area.

Full details of the contract for 2022/23 have yet to be confirmed, but when NHS England sent out an update on the IIF in December last year it contained details of the planned targets for 2022/23. The document shows that there are set to be five key objectives, with 28 indicators.

Dr Jameel said this month that IFF targets, due to be ramped up from April after COVID-19 delays, contained hundreds of points within them and were ‘overly bureaucratic’ and unhelpful to practices.

It is a masterclass in red tape, inefficiency and hoop jumping for hoop jumping’s sake. Invest in patient care @NHSEngland #TeamGP — Richard Van Mellaerts �� (@vanmellaerts) February 18, 2022

Speaking to GPonline about the IIF indicators, Dr Jameel added: ‘Two years into a pandemic and in the midst of a record care backlog across the NHS, everyone would agree that the focus right now must be on providing quality safe care to patients – many of whom have significant unmet need – and not on meeting bureaucratic, and frankly wholly unrealistic misaligned targets.’

London GP Dr Farzana Hussain, who recently quit her role as a PCN co-clinical director, argued earlier this month that the IIF was burdening practices and providing patients no additional healthcare benefits.

Dr Hussain said: ‘When the NHS Long-Term Plan came out in 2019 with PCNs, it was supposed to be an opportunity for practices to collaborate with their community, hospitals, and mental health trusts to improve population health. But these last three years I have not seen that happen at all.

‘The IIF for me is just a super QOF - it doesn’t feel any different and I don’t think there’s been anything transformational about it. Work that PCNs have been asked to do, such as flu jabs, was already being done at practice level anyway. I’m not sure that we needed to group practices to do that.’

Last month GPs expressed concern that the BMA was dragging its heels on industrial action, accusing leaders of kicking the results of the ballot 'into the long grass'. Last year an indicative ballot showed that 58% of practices were prepared to pull out of PCNs at the next opt-out period.