Budget means GPs could avoid 'eye-watering' tax by delaying retirement GPs about to retire could save thousands of pounds in lifetime allowance tax charges by pushing their retirement date back beyond 6 April, accountants have warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up