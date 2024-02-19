'Broken' NHS mental health system adding to pressure on GPs

The NHS mental health system is 'broken', with patients waiting up to four years for care and overstretched services including general practice struggling to cope, a BMA report warns.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Chest X-ray

TB cases rebound to higher than pre-COVID levels

19 Feb 2024
Dr Farnaaz Sharief

Practical tips to reduce stress and promote wellbeing

19 Feb 2024
Reception

LMCs call for national alert scheme to warn GPs about violent patients

19 Feb 2024
Man and woman in bed

Dyspareunia - red flag symptoms

19 Feb 2024
BMA Scotland GP committee chair Dr Andrew Buist

Rural medical school could offer UK blueprint for retaining doctors, says BMA Scotland

16 Feb 2024