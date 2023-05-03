Breaking barriers in healthcare - the event you can't afford to miss

What is MIMS Learning Live?

MIMS Learning Live is the annual one-day learning event for primary care, providing updates relevant to their everyday clinical practice, and enabling you to network and ask questions of the experts. It’s a well-established in-person event with a lively buzz and lots of key learning points.

Who is MIMS Learning Live London for?

The event is for GPs from the UK, who are providing clinical care to their patients including diagnosis, management, referral and follow-up of acute and chronic disease. Any GP who needs to keep up to date for appraisal and revalidation should attend.

Why should primary healthcare professionals attend?

This event will enable you to break down barriers to better care for your patient. You can improve your knowledge about the signs and symptoms of specific conditions; become more aware of treatment options for your patient; and liaise more effectively with secondary care in order to improve outcomes together.

What is new about this MIMS Learning Live London agenda?

We know that GPs need learning on a wide range of topics. That’s why we have built our agenda to include half-days within your full day. You can put together two half days, choosing from women’s health, cardiovascular disease, acute conditions or respiratory care in the morning, and dermatology, rheumatology, long-term conditions or diabetes in the afternoon - or you can attend the whole-day Clinical Update stream providing a mixture of topics.

Who can we expect to see there?

Our programme features experts including menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson, respiratory GP Dr Steve Holmes, rheumatology consultants Dr Tamir Malley and Dr Gui Tran, dermatologist Dr Suchitra Chinthapalli, cardiology GPs Dr Raj Thakkar and Dr Matt Fay, and prostate cancer expert Professor Michael Kirby.

Will everyone find something for them?

Definitely. One exciting new session this year is entitled `Difficult conversations’. This is an interactive session facilitated by Dr Anna Steel, with role-play of a `doctor’ and `patient’ and participation from the audience. This session will help you to rethink the way you approach end-of-life and other difficult conversations.

What will healthcare professionals take away from the event?

You will earn 5.25 CPD hours for your next appraisal, and you will come away energised and inspired with plenty of take-home points for your practice.

Sign up here: mimslearninglive.com