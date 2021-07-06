Boots chief forced to apologise over claim GPs 'disappeared' in pandemic

During an interview with BBC Breakfast on Sunday 4 July, Boots chief executive Sebastian James said primary care had ‘more or less disappeared’ during the coronavirus crisis - and praised his teams for ‘managing’ demand for care.

Both the RCGP and the BMA condemned the comments, saying they were ‘unfair’ and ‘undermine the work of all primary care workers’ - highlighting the tireless efforts of practice teams during the pandemic.

Frontline GPs reacted angrily to the comments by the Boots chief executive, with some threatening to boycott the pharmacy. Reactions included comments that Mr James was spreading misinformation or that his remarks were ‘dangerous and disgraceful’.

The Boots chief has apologised for his comments, insisting he chose the 'wrong words' during the interview - and that he did not mean to 'diminish the role' played by GPs during the pandemic.

GP partner at Fairhill Medical Practice in Kingston Dr Richard Van Mellaerts said his comments had been ‘disrespectful to the entire general practice team’.

Deeply disrespectful to the entire general practice and primary care team. Sub Daily Mail prejudice and misinformation. Get a grip, apologise and kindly do something about the hugely average service offered by your chain. @BootsSebJ — Richard Van Mellaerts �� (@vanmellaerts) July 4, 2021

Devon LMC chief executive officer Bob Fancy accused Mr James of providing a ‘clueless narrative’ that threatened to take away praise from Boots staff who had worked hard through the pandemic.

Another member of a GP practice team said on Twitter: 'I've never worked as hard as I have in the last year. General practice had to completely adapt itself to safely seeing patients face-to-face while dealing with huge rise in demand, and take on the biggest mass vaccination programme in the history of the world.'

Reacting to the comments by the Boots boss, BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: ‘These comments are deeply unfair and undermine the work of all primary care workers and we robustly disagree with the sentiment.

‘Since March 2020, GP staff in England have delivered more than 173m face-to-face appointments and more than 130m remote consultations. Meanwhile a record number of appointments are taking place on the same day as, or day after, booking.

‘Doctors have worked tirelessly to ensure that patients have the care they need at the appropriate time and are continuing to ensure that people with varying health needs are supported in a number of different ways, as well as taking on extra, including leading the successful rollout of the vaccination programme.

‘All frontline staff and healthcare workers deserve thanks for their efforts during the pandemic, not criticism.’

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: ‘GPs, our teams and colleagues across primary care have worked incredibly hard under intense workforce and workload pressures throughout the pandemic.

‘General practice is currently making record numbers of patient consultations – and this is in addition to 75% of COVID-19 vaccines currently being delivered in primary care, protecting patients from the virus.

‘The comments from Boots’ chief executive over the weekend are unfair and inaccurate, and will have left primary care professionals feeling insulted and demoralised. He should take the opportunity to set the record straight.’

Mr James said: ‘I and everyone at Boots has the utmost respect and gratitude for all primary care workers including GPs - they are the backbone of primary care and I did not mean to suggest otherwise.

‘I was referring to the fact that many locations had no choice but to close during the pandemic and in those situations we were happy to step in and help. This was really about thanking our teams and certainly not about diminishing the role of GPs.

‘Please forgive me if I chose the wrong words in the moment to describe this.’

GP leaders have been forced repeatedly to emphasise that general practice has remained open throughout the pandemic, despite practices following NHS England advice to deliver more consultations remotely to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

The BMA GP committee delivered a damning vote of no confidence in NHS England's leadership in May, warning that calls for practices to offer face-to-face appointments to all patients that wanted them were 'tone deaf' and pandering to a narrative in parts of the media that general practice had been closed - despite delivering huge numbers of face-to-face, telephone and online consultations alongside tens of millions of COVID-19 jabs.