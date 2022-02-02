BMA's GP leaders failing a profession 'shackled to a contract no longer fit for purpose'

In a letter to Surrey and Sussex LMC members following the resignation last week of GP committee representative for East/West Sussex Dr Clare Sieber, its chief executive Dr Julius Parker wrote that he felt 'deep disappointment and concern'.

He said the fact that Dr Sieber's experiences on the BMA GP committee for England and of the 'wider BMA' had left her feeling she had no choice but to step down after less than four months, saying she felt bullied and unwelcome, 'reflects poorly on all involved'.

Dr Parker warned that over the past year successive GP committee England executive teams had lacked 'a willingness or courage to grasp the nettle and the reality of what is now GPs' everyday experience and have failed to lead the profession'.

GP crisis

'For many colleagues, general practice is no longer a rewarding profession, it is an exhausting treadmill on which we continuously struggle to deliver the quality of care our patients need and deserve,' Dr Parker wrote.

He added: 'The foundation stones that support general practice and the practice model are now under sustained and unprecedented pressure and are no longer fulfilling the professional aspirations of our GP colleagues. Without being willing to address this, GPC England is no longer supporting the profession is supposedly represents.'

Echoing concerns raised by Dr Sieber, Dr Parker said he felt the BMA's GP leaders had 'failed to capitalise on the opportunities to challenge NHS England and secure a better future' - in particular by failing to press ahead with plans for industrial action after an indicative BMA ballot in November found widespread support for action among the profession.

Dr Parker said options available to the GP committee had been 'extensively discussed last autumn when a ballot was held on options for both industrial and collective action' - arguing that the 'ground swell for change and the recognition the profession cannot continue as it is' were clear from over 650 colleagues who attended Surrey and Sussex LMCs meetings on the issue.

GP committee

He raised concerns that the BMA 'resolution process' - meant to handle complaints about possible breaches of the BMA code of conduct by committee members - was being used to 'stifle debate'. Dr Sieber was the subject of two referrals in her short period on the GP committee, and the only referral for which an investigation has been completed found she had no case to answer.

Dr Parker wrote:'As a GPC England member, I share [Dr Sieber's] concerns that GPC England is failing to provide leadership to a profession that is shackled to a contract that no longer seems fit for purpose and is no longer attracting and retaining GPs.'

Dr Sieber welcomed the support from her LMC - and repeated a call for other LMCs and GP committee representatives in following her example by challenging the status quo.

A BMA spokesperson said: 'We have responded to the resignation letter and there is an investigation ongoing. The BMA does not feel it is appropriate to comment on personal opinion or the contents of a letter that the BMA is a not a recipient of.'

Writing on Twitter in response to Dr Sieber's resignation letter, GP committee England chair Dr Farah Jameel said: 'I was very sorry to receive Clare’s resignation. I’ve been in post for 10 weeks and I am certainly trying to address culture and governance. I can’t fix all the problems at once, but know that I am here trying to affect change, a pebble in the water trying to create a ripple.'