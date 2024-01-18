BMA warns against untested plan to train pharmacists in general practice

Plans for PCNs and GP practices to employ trainee pharmacists risk wasting money and deepening workforce problems in general practice and community pharmacy, the BMA has warned.

by Kimberley Hackett

