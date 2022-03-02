BMA urged to consider industrial action ballot over imposed contract

By Nick Bostock on the 3 March 2022

GPs have urged the BMA to ballot the profession on industrial action after NHS England's 'autocratic' decision to impose contract changes for 2022/23.

BMA sign

GP leaders at the BMA said this week they were 'bitterly disappointed' after NHS England ditched talks with the profession and announced contract changes for the coming financial year.

The BMA's GP committee executive warned that the changes, which include requiring practices to deliver a full range of GP services within each PCN area between 6.30pm and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, threatened to 'demolish the spirits' of the GP workforce.

Senior GPs have said they believe the changes could leave practices struggling to break even or making a loss, increase GP workload and drive up waits in primary care.

Industrial action

GPs are now calling on the BMA to move to a formal ballot of the profession over industrial action, in the latest sign of the collapse in the relationship between general practice and the NHS executive.

Doctors' groups also urged the BMA to seek legal advice over the imposition of the contract - and have urged NHS England to resume talks.

GP Survival chair Dr John Hughes told GPonline that the BMA needed to come back 'much more strongly' to block attempts to dump yet more workload on a profession that was already overwhelmed.

Dr Hughes said he would support a formal ballot on industrial action - a move backed by others on social media. Bolton GP Dr Mark Dziobon wrote on Twitter: 'One word - ballot.'

A joint statement from GP Survival and Doctors Association UK stopped short of calling for a ballot on industrial action, but condemned the 'authoritarian' approach taken by NHS England.

'Authoritarian' approach

The groups said: 'We are furious that NHS England have chosen to ignore the collective plight of frontline GP teams. The unilateral termination of negotiations by NHS England demonstrates a complete lack of respect for GP teams who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.'

They called for the deal to be 'legally tested', arguing the deal represented a fundamental change to the GP contract with 'no clear defining reason for it'.

The statement added: 'We are surprised NHS England felt they had no other option than to impose an authoritarian style of leadership. This approach should not be the future of healthcare decisions. There must be a collaborative approach between patients, staff, commissioners, NHS England and the government. Only when this approach is adapted will we see the best outcomes for our patients.'

Calls for a ballot on industrial action come after an indicative BMA ballot last November found that more than half of practices were prepared to withdraw from the PCN DES in protest over a lack of suport for general practice - and that many more were ready to refuse to comply with other requirements placed on the profession.

However, the BMA's GP committee leadership has since been accused of kicking the idea of industrial action 'into the long grass' after not moving to a formal ballot.

The imposed contract comes less than a year after the BMA's GP committee passed a vote of no confidence in NHS England over a 'tone deaf' letter that ordered practices to offer face-to-face appointments to all patients who want them.

