BMA updates GP firearms guidance as digital marker goes live on EMIS

The BMA has updated its guidance for GPs on firearms licensing following the release of a 'digital marker' in patient records.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Close-up of a man loading a shotgun

BMA updates GP firearms guidance as digital marker goes live on EMIS

7 Feb 2023
Map pins

Severely underdoctored areas spread across nearly every NHS region

7 Feb 2023
protesters

NHS bosses apologise for lack of consultation on practice takeover amid patient protests

7 Feb 2023
Money

NHS backs 2.1% salaried GP pay rise from April as contract talks continue

6 Feb 2023
coins

GP crisis threatens to wipe out millions of pounds in PCN income

6 Feb 2023
BMA sign

GPs reject 'insulting' contract as BMA issues stark warning over 'death of general practice'

3 Feb 2023