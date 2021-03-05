BMA suspends GP committee election to investigate potential rule breach

GPonline reported on 5 March that an LMC was investigating and taking 'very seriously' claims that a candidate sent out an unsolicited message canvassing support.

BMA guidelines state that candidates 'must not use BMA resources to canvass voters and should not send them unsolicited communications'.

The BMA has now confirmed to GPonline that voting has been halted for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire while it looks into the allegations.

Voting suspended

A BMA spokesperson said: ‘The BMA has been made aware of this situation and voting in the election has been paused while we investigate the impact on the election.'

The suspension comes after a different candidate in the same region withdrew from the election over concerns that rural GPs had been unable to access the voting system.

The BMA told GPonline it was 'aware that a nomination has been withdrawn and the elections team have been in contact with the individual directly to reassure them that everything is being done to encourage those who are eligible to vote to do so'.

The BMA has urged anyone with concerns or questions to contact elections@bma.org.uk.

GPC elections

A total of 10 regional positions will be decided this month, with nine coming up as part of the standard election schedule and one by-election.

GPs standing in regional elections are up for a three-year term, with results to be announced on the BMA elections portal from Friday 19 March.

All GPs in each area are eligible to vote, whether or not they are BMA members. Click here for further details of which regions are up for election and how to take part.