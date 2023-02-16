BMA slams 'ridiculous' suggestion that GPs could be asked to limit fit notes to boost economy The BMA has hit back at suggestions that GPs will be asked to reduce the number of fit notes they issue as part of a government bid to get more people back into work. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up