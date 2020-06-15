BMA slams confusion over need for patients to wear masks in GP surgeries

By Luke Haynes on the 15 June 2020

Confusion over the need for patients to wear masks in GP surgeries must be resolved, the BMA has warned - and practices must be guaranteed adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect staff from COVID-19.

PPE warning (Photo: Sebastian Condrea/Getty Images)
PPE warning (Photo: Sebastian Condrea/Getty Images)

From 15 June all primary care staff are recommended to wear surgical masks after an update to guidance from NHS England.

In hospitals, guidance makes clear that all staff and visitors must wear masks - but officials have yet to clarify rules for patients visiting primary care premises.

This has left GP surgeries and NHS providers ‘confused and unprepared’, the BMA has warned. Doctors' leaders say GPs are unsure whether patients should wear face masks during visits.

Primary care guidance

Responding to the confusion around guidance for primary care and hospitals, BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: ‘It is imperative that we do all we can to prevent the spread of infection in healthcare settings, so that patients and visitors can attend hospital and GP practices without fear of contamination.  The wearing of masks by staff and face coverings by the public will be key to enabling this.

‘It is clear though that the government has failed to properly plan for these changes which are now in effect and have left providers of NHS services confused and unprepared for how this will be implemented on the frontline.

‘Furthermore, it is still unclear as to whether mandatory face coverings will extend to patients attending GP practices.'

Dr Nagpaul added that the government had to ‘urgently ensure’ that additional supplies of masks were delivered to GP practices, should the wearing of them be made mandatory in surgeries.

Adequate PPE

The government announced on 5 June that all staff in hospitals would be required to wear surgical-grade masks from 15 June, with members of the public visiting hospitals also expected to wear face coverings ‘at all times’.

The advice followed evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus by people who are not showing symptoms.

The BMA has previously said that all patients visiting surgeries should be required to wear face masks or face coverings to match hospital rules.

A GPonline poll revealed that almost three quarters of GP partners are concerned about how to keep colleagues safe as numbers of patients attending practices return to pre-pandemic levels.

