BMA rejects 6% pay deal with strikes set to continue The BMA has rejected the pay deal that will give junior doctors, consultants and salaried GPs a 6% pay rise, warning the below-inflation increase will drive more doctors out of the NHS and the UK. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up