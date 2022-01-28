BMA under pressure to explore formal ballot on GP industrial action

By Nick Bostock on the 31 January 2022

The BMA is under pressure to consider a formal ballot on GP industrial action amid fears that an indicative vote backing action just two months ago has been 'kicked into the long grass'.

BMA House entrance
BMA House (Photo: Malcolm Case-Green)

Findings from an indicative BMA ballot in November 2021 showed that of 1,700 GP practices who responded, more than half were prepared to pull out of PCNs at the next opt-out period, usually around the time that contract updates for the next financial year take effect.

Four in five were prepared to 'refuse to comply with requests for COVID-19 vaccination exemption certificates' or to 'participate in a co-ordinated and continuous change to their appointment book', among other measures.

GPonline understands that a number of GP committee members spoke out at a recent meeting to call for progress on industrial action, such as a potential debate on whether to move to a formal ballot.

GP industrial action

Frustration over a lack of progress on this issue was among factors that drove GP committee member Dr Clare Sieber to resign last week after less than four months as a representative for East/West Sussex.

In a resignation letter to BMA GP committee England chair Dr Farah Jameel, Dr Sieber wrote: 'I proposed the motion about industrial action several months ago, and a satisfactory update on progress has not been provided to my constituents.

'The silence is deafening, and in the current climate where there is a lack of trust between GPC England and LMCs/GPs, constituents fill the gap and assume this has been kicked into the long grass.

'They assume this is either because GPC England doesn't want industrial action, or that the wider organisation doesn't. I can't legitimately remain a voting member of a committee that has not progressed the motion I proposed beyond publicising results of the indicative ballot last year and hasn't given a clear reason as to why.'

Consultation

A BMA spokesperson said: 'The last few weeks have seen general practice going to extraordinary lengths to respond to the prime minister’s call to arms for the booster campaign. The total focus of the profession has been on delivering 3.9m vaccination appointments as well as ongoing care for our patients through the most difficult of winters amid an acute lack of resources.

'At the same time, the new chair and executive team for the BMA England GP committee have made clear that they intend to consult widely with the profession and to reset and refresh relationships with policy makers before making final decisions on how to proceed in relation to industrial action. This is a process that cannot happen overnight.'

In an update from a GP committee meeting in January, published before her resignation, Dr Sieber said that she and other committee members had made clear to GPC leaders that uncertainty over next steps on industrial action was 'undoing all of the good work that was done...in the run up to the indicative ballot'.

She added: 'A member of the [BMA GP committee England] executive team told the committee that essentially it was useful for our negotiators to keep the threat of industrial action over their heads, but I did point out that the threat will become less of a threat in time if it doesn’t appear to be being acted on, and I don’t believe it was the will of those that voted for the industrial action motion...for the BMA to not be actively taking steps to progress it.'

