BMA 'preparing to ballot GPs' over imposed contract

The BMA is preparing to ballot GPs over potential industrial action after NHS England imposed contract changes for 2023/24, doctors' leaders have confirmed.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Child in bath

NICE advises against bath emollients for children with eczema

21 Mar 2023
Ballot box

BMA 'preparing to ballot GPs' over imposed contract

21 Mar 2023
Dr Andrew Buist

General practice 'sleepwalking towards two-tier service', warns Scottish GP leader

21 Mar 2023
Urine sample

New UTI point-of-care tests could improve antibiotic prescribing, says NICE

21 Mar 2023
GMC sign

GMC training survey to ask doctors about discrimination for first time

21 Mar 2023
NHS sign

NHS 'service harmonisation' plans risk disruption for GPs, RCGP warns

20 Mar 2023