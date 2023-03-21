BMA 'preparing to ballot GPs' over imposed contract The BMA is preparing to ballot GPs over potential industrial action after NHS England imposed contract changes for 2023/24, doctors' leaders have confirmed. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up