BMA to oppose expansion of physician associate roles amid safety concerns Doctors' leaders will oppose government plans to expand use of physician associates in the NHS - warning that they should not be regulated by the GMC or handed prescribing powers. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up