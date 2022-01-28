'BMA no place for a woman to speak her mind': GPC member quits and urges others to follow

In a devastating resignation letter, GPC member for East/West Sussex Dr Clare Sieber said her time on the committee had left her 'utterly frustrated and sometimes in despair', citing concerns over 'chaotic' communication, a lack of transparency and 'shoddy governance'.

She called on GPC colleagues to consider following her lead - and on constituents who voted for her to consider whether the BMA 'is serving their interests'.

Dr Sieber said she had 'not felt welcome on the committee since I first I joined' - and said she had been left wondering whether the BMA 'has made any significant improvements since the Romney Report was published, which found women were "ignored, undervalued, and patronised".' She said on Twitter that she felt bullied.

BMA GP committee

The 2019 Romney review condemned condemned a 'failure of leadership' in the BMA over sex discrimination, sexual harassment, rudeness and bullying, confirming concerns first reported by GPonline a year earlier.

Dr Sieber's resignation - and a decision to cancel her BMA membership - comes after she received an email informing her that she had been referred under the BMA code of conduct for posting online a report she wrote about a recent GP committee meeting. The email warned that her report was 'viewed to have contained confidential information about GPC England'.

Dr Sieber says she had been referred under the code of conduct once before in her short spell on the committee, and accused of being 'rude, aggressive and hostile' after challenging a BMA governance process - and that the process had concluded there was no case for her to answer.

Dr Sieber's resignation letter says: 'The only process which seems clear to me is the BMA resolution process for complaints about breaches to the code of conduct, for which I have now been referred to twice in these few months.

'I absolutely cannot stand by and allow the BMA to restrict what I share with constituents to fulfil my representative role: my most recent GPC England report makes for uncomfortable reading, but this should not permit the BMA to silence it. I believe this resolution process has been weaponised as a way of avoiding accountability or improving through learning, and to stifle debate and discourage dissent.'

GPC resignation

In her resignation letter addressed to recently-elected BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel, Dr Sieber wrote: 'I'm afraid I am resigning with immediate effect from my position as GPC representative for East/West Sussex; I also wish to resign my membership of the BMA.

'I've been on GPC England for less than four months, but over this time I have found myself utterly frustrated, and sometimes in despair of what I have witnessed in this privileged role that I hold of representing constituents.'

Dr Sieber said she believed the GP committe was in her view 'without strategy and direction', adding: 'I have witnessed everything from democratic processes, appointments, through to events and even the smooth running of committee meetings being blighted by shoddy governance. Time after time I have raised valid points, and seen others do the same, and have had absolutely no response.

'I feel there is nowhere else to raise such issues other than the vacuous listserver, as there is no formal process for learning events nor suggestions for improvement.'

Industrial action

Dr Sieber proposed the motion at a GP committee England meeting last year that saw GP leaders pass an 'indicative' vote in favour of industrial action - and hit out at a 'deafening silence' over how the committee would take this forward - warning that her constituents had been left fearing the matter had been 'kicked into the long grass'.

She wrote: 'They assume this is either because GPC England doesn't want industrial action, or that the wider organisation doesn't. I can't legitimately remain a voting member of a committee that has not progressed the motion I proposed beyond publicising results of the indicative ballot last year and hasn't given a clear reason as to why.

'In summary, I feel my position on the committee is untenable; I no longer wish to be associated with

it, having tried hard to make it a better governed, transparent, and accountable organisation, and I

simply don't believe it adequately performs a representative function for my constituents. I believe I

am being pushed out of the organisation.'

She added: 'Having experienced how the BMA has treated me, and having heard how it has treated colleagues, it seems the BMA is no place for a woman who wishes to speak her mind. I have shared this letter with my constituents and my committee colleagues on GPC England. I would encourage my GPC England colleagues to consider whether GPC England is - and can - adequately represent their constituents' views, and if not, to follow me out of the door; there are other options.

'I would ask my constituents to consider whether the BMA is serving their interests, and whether it

bodes well that two elected representatives have stepped down in quick succession.'

A GP who posted the letter on Twitter called it 'powerful' - and asked: 'What on earth is going on in the committee?'

GPonline has asked the BMA for a response.