BMA memorial service pays tribute to doctors who lost lives to COVID-19

In a service at the BMA’s London headquarters on 16 March, doctors' representatives read a list of the names of 50 doctors known to have died of the virus, before observing a minute’s silence.

A specially commissioned stone sculpture was unveiled in the courtyard of BMA House, serving as a permanent memorial to all healthcare workers who have died from COVID-19.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul paid tribute to healthcare staff working through the pandemic and praised those who had 'lived to make the lives of others better'.

COVID-19 deaths

In his opening address, Dr Nagpaul said: ‘It is a cruel tragedy that in saving the lives of tens of thousands of patients, so many doctors lost their own. They dedicated their lives to the pursuit of helping others. Their deeds will inspire generations long after this pandemic has passed.

‘Through every resurging wave of this pandemic, a constant has been the heroism and selflessness of the medical workforce. As many millions of people sheltered in their homes to limit contact with others, we went to work to care for the sick and the vulnerable. As the virus shut down society, we served the nation.

‘While all these deaths have been such a huge loss to so many, we have heard the inspiring and heart-warming accounts of their lives as doctors, friends and family members…today we mourn their loss as we celebrate their lives, their passions, and their stories.’

Addressing families of doctors who lost their lives, some of whom attended the event, BMA president Professor Neena Modi said: ‘I, with the staff and members of the BMA want to reflect together, with you, on the loss of family, friends, and colleagues, mourn their loss and recognise the enormous contributions and sacrifices they and others made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essex GP

‘I can share but never fully know the pain of those of you who have lost loved ones, but I can tell you that the entire medical community is proud of them, and wants you to know this.’

Dr Zehra Zaidi, daughter of Dr Syed Habib Haider Zaidi, a GP in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, who passed away in March 2020, said: ‘My dad would always help people. He was selfless in so many ways.

‘He would go out on Christmas Day in the middle of Christmas dinner, and deliver someone’s baby, or he would go and see a sick child.

‘People would stop him in a supermarket, or while out locally, all the time. I can remember one older lady saying thank you for fixing her knee, for example. He loved helping people and people genuinely loved him, he was a community person.

Memorial service

‘I was at work the day he died, I couldn’t come and see him because we didn’t know he was going to die that day although he was in intensive care.

‘I couldn’t even travel to see him because the hospital wasn't letting anyone in, even if you were on ITUs or were ventilated. Those were the days where no one was allowed in.’

Dr Zaidi said restrictions had prevented her family from saying ‘goodbye properly’ to her father. But she said the memorial was a 'touching way' to remember those doctors who had lost their lives to COVID-19.

‘My dad worked really hard, probably to his detriment, because he was working until he died. He never had a day off, he never retired [and] he never got to do any of the things he should have done. He gave so much to the NHS.

NHS workers

‘He was a great family man, a great family doctor and the most generous and loving individual I have ever known, constantly putting his own needs beneath those of others, and we all miss him immensely.’

Sculptor Richard Tannenbaum, said the monument he created - a continuous loop of jointed sections - aims to ‘convey the sense of continuity of care that the NHS has provided’. He said: ‘Because of the sacrificial service of the health workers it has continued to function ceaselessly throughout the pandemic.

‘Though individual parts have been particularly hard-pressed, the integrity of the whole has been maintained and that we the public are inextricably linked with those NHS workers who lost their lives in caring for us.’

Last October the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that around 115,000 health workers may have died from COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021.