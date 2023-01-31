BMA to hold consultative ballot of consultants on industrial action The BMA is to hold a consultative ballot of its consultant members in England in March to find out whether they would be prepared to take industrial action in the future. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up