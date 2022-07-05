BMA granted judicial review over government handling of NHS pension age discrimination

The high court granted the BMA permission for a judicial review of changes to the scheme made in 2015 that the government conceded were discriminatory in 2019.

BMA pensions committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma said the decision was 'hugely significant' and that pension scheme arrangements were a key reason for falling recruitment and retention in the health service.

The government has estimated that remedying the discrimination would add around £4bn per annum to scheme liabilities from 2015.

NHS pensions

But Dr Sharma said the NHS pensions scheme was effectively in a surplus position at its last valuation and there was agreement between unions and the government to increase benefits and reduce costs to bring the scheme back into balance.

'Not only has the government reneged on this agreement, but is also now trying to manipulate the process in order to avoid implementing the increase in benefits that NHS staff are entitled to,' Dr Sharma said.

In 2015, the government made changes to the NHS pension scheme that did not apply to members within 10 years of their normal pension age on 31 March 2012 - who remained in their legacy schemes with 'transitional protection'.

The BMA case will be heard alongside a similar case brought by the Fire Brigades Union over pension age discrimination.

Tax penalties

Dr Sharma added: 'The government continues to get things wrong when dealing with the NHS pension scheme and still fails to understand the detrimental impact that the complex NHS pension system and punitive pension taxation arrangements are having on members. In fact, these are some of the key reasons for falling recruitment and retention in the health service.'

GPonline reported earlier this year that the number of people claiming their NHS pension for the first time hit a record level in April - and that early retirements were also at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, soaring rates of inflation have left growing numbers of GPs facing pension tax penalties that could deepen the existing workforce crisis in general practice.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.