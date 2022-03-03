BMA GPC executive officer resigns due to personal reasons

The Doncaster GP was appointed to the role last December after Dr Farah Jameel was voted in as the first woman chair of the GPC for England in November. But he said he expected to leave the role on 12 April - providing time for the BMA to recruit a successor.

Dr Eggitt also used his statement of resignation to pay tribute to his GPC colleagues, who he said were ‘sacrificing their physical and mental health’ to ensure the profession ‘could deliver safe care long into the future’.

He said: ‘It is with great regret that I submit my resignation as a GPC England executive officer. I applied for this post with the aim of working on the refresh and reset that Dr Farah Jameel set out in her appointment as chair.

‘Sadly, the role was not compatible with my desire to have a normal family life. So, I must resign.’

He added: ‘I was honoured to have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent our nation as part of her team.’

I formally resigned from the post of executive officer of the BMA GPCE on Monday 28th February.

Dr Eggitt was involved in recent GP contract negotiations with NHS England and tweeted earlier this week that the BMA had ‘stood up for high quality care’ as health leaders imposed updated contract terms on the profession.

The deal includes requirements on practices to deliver full services from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays across PCNs and make at least 25% of appointments available for online booking.

In his statement the GP partner encouraged the profession to get behind the GPC team.

He said: ‘I ask you all to devote your time, effort, and support to the BMA team and executive officer. They have dedicated more of their lives to helping you than I am willing.

‘They are sacrificing their physical and mental health to ensure that general practice is fit to deliver safe care long into the future.

‘The scale of their sacrifices will never turley be revealed, and so I feel compelled to speak it aloud on their behalf.’

GPs responding to the news thanked Dr Eggitt for his efforts in the role and wished him well.

Fair play mate, all the best to you, it's a shame that we cannot afford our representatives work life balance. I hope that can improve in the coming years