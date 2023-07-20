BMA GP committee to elect new chair after no confidence vote

The BMA England GP committee will elect a new chair after passing a vote of no confidence in its current chair, Dr Farah Jameel.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Farah Jameel

BMA GP committee to elect new chair after no confidence vote

20 Jul 2023
Tom Ireland

Could UK GPs prescribe viruses to treat bacterial infections?

20 Jul 2023
GP sign

GPs face rising pressure as government rejects talks to end strikes

19 Jul 2023
Home Office sign

Four-month visa extension 'not automatic' for GPs qualifying this summer

18 Jul 2023
Stethoscope hanging on desk

General practice losing doctors to early retirement faster than hospitals

17 Jul 2023
Close up of BMA official picket armband

BMA announces second two-day consultant strike next month

17 Jul 2023