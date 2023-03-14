BMA expert questions impact of Budget pension tax overhaul The government is expected to raise both the lifetime and annual allowance thresholds on pensions in this week's Budget announcement, but a BMA expert has questioned the likely impact of the changes. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up