BMA to enter talks with government over junior doctor pay dispute BMA and government negotiators will meet 'in the coming days' for talks that will aim to bring an end to the junior doctor dispute. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up