BMA elects new deputy chair of England GP committee and chair of Scottish council

Dr Wrigley's election follows a change in structure of the English GP committee executive team. The team will go from having a chair, deputy chair and two executive members to be made up of a chair and three deputies.



Dr Wrigley will work alongside Dr Farah Jameel, chair of GPC England, and fellow deputy chairs, Dr Kieran Sharrock and Dr Richard Van Mellaerts and will hold the role for an initial three year term.

Dr Wrigley a GP partner in Carnforth, Lancashire and is also an elected member of the BMA’s UK council and vice chair of Morecambe Bay LMC. He has previously served two terms as deputy chair of the BMA council, the last running from 2018 to 2022.



Dr Wrigley said it was a ‘pivotal moment’ for GPs and said he was keen to hear from GPs and LMCs across the country.

‘With the profession on its knees due to a crushing daily workload, an ongoing workforce crisis and grossly inadequate resources to safely care for our patients. I am very keen to reach out and hear from GPs and LMCs across the country about their concerns for their profession,’ he said.

'As the candidates for the next prime minster aim campaign blows at one another, our patients are suffering day in day out – because the NHS, doctors and their colleagues simply don’t have the resources to meet the demands placed upon us.’

He added: ‘We need our politicians to sit up and listen to the profession, and provide us with what we need to care for our patients before GPs are unable to continue any more in the face of a government not willing to prioritise general practice, and leaving the new prime minister to face the consequences.’

BMA Scotland

BMA Scotland has also announced that Dr Iain Kennedy, a GP from Inverness, has been elected chair of the Scottish council.

Dr Kennedy, who will serve a three-year term as chair, said: ‘I feel very proud to have been chosen by my peers to lead BMA Scotland during an extremely challenging time for our NHS.’

He added: ‘Healthcare workers are exhausted, facing burn-out and are looking for a brighter future. Colleagues are telling me they feel undervalued and unsupported by the health service: there is much to be done, and this will require teamwork.

'My team and I will aim to engage rapidly with government, politicians and key stakeholders to make the health service in Scotland far better for the workforce and patients.’