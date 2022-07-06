BMA elects new chair of national council and new Wales GP committee lead

By Emma Bower on the 6 July 2022

Professor Philip Banfield, an obstetrician, has been elected chair of the BMA's national council, while Dr Gareth Oelmann has been elected chair of the association's Welsh GP committee

Professor Philip Banfield
BMA chair of council Professor Philip Banfield (Photo: BMA)

Professor Philip Banfield takes over from GP Dr Chaand Nagpaul with immediate effect and will serve  as chair for a three-year term.

BMA Wales has also elected Dr Iona Collins as chair of its council. She becomes the first woman to hold the post.

Dr Oelmann, a GP in Gwent, takes over as chair of BMA Wales' GP committee from Dr Phil White. Dr White is also chair of the UK GP committee and the BMA has confirmed that he will continue in that role.

Professor Banfield is an obstetrician, educator and academic based in north Wales and is the current chair of BMA's Welsh consultants committee. He is also the immediate past chair of BMA Wales and has been on the UK council since 2012. Professor Banfield is married to a GP and his son is also a GP.

BMA elections

He takes on the post of chair as the BMA looks set to be on a collision course with the government over doctors' pay.

Delegates at the association's annual representative meeting last week backed a motion calling for the BMA to 'achieve pay restoration to 2007 value for its members within the next five years' and warned that industrial action might be necessary to achieve this. The BMA is expected to ballot junior doctors on possible industrial action in early 2023.

Professor Banfield said: 'I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to be the BMA’s next chair of council. It is a true honour.

'My priorities will be to stand up for every member whoever and wherever they are. It has never been more important for the BMA to be an effective trade union as well as a professional association. I believe that by standing up for doctors, we are standing up for our patients in a system that seems to have forgotten that valuing staff and their well-being is directly linked to patient safety and better outcomes of care.

'As the new chair of council, one of my priorities will be to focus on the plight of doctors and patients, so the public understands just why doctors have been and continue to be angry and frustrated. They are exhausted, burnt out and disillusioned – the pandemic exacerbated persistent under-resourcing of the NHS and social care in the UK that has gone on for years.

'It is time for action. This is what our members and the public expect, and this is what we will deliver.'

Welsh GP committee

Dr Oelmann will take over as BMA Wales GP committee chair at the end of July. He has been a member of the committee for seven years.

He said: 'I am thrilled to have been elected. I will continue to ensure I fight for the best interests of GPs and patients in Wales and ensure our voices are heard at the highest levels.

'The post pandemic recovery represents a defining moment for the NHS and general practice in Wales. In the shifting landscape of primary care, it is paramount that general practitioners have active representation at collaborative, health board and Welsh government levels.

'Now, more than ever, the NHS in Wales needs a highly functioning primary care. We have the opportunity and the voice on a national stage, to champion the role of general practice in leading the recovery.'

Dr Collins will serve as chair of BMA Wales council for one year. She is a a consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon in Swansea, and has been deputy chair of Welsh council since 2020.

She said: 'I’m delighted to be entrusted with the role of BMA Welsh council chair for the next year. I’d like to thank the former chair David Bailey for his dedication and commitment during his tenure.

'The profession is facing extraordinary challenges and I look forward to representing doctors and fighting for a better future for doctors and for patients.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Professor Philip Banfield

BMA elects new chair of national council and new Wales GP committee lead

Professor Philip Banfield, an obstetrician, has been elected chair of the BMA's national...

6 Jul 2022
Former health and social care secretary Sajid Javid and his successor Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay named health and social care secretary after Sajid Javid resigns

Steve Barclay has been named health and social care secretary following the resignation...

6 Jul 2022
High Court

BMA granted judicial review over government handling of NHS pension age discrimination

The BMA has been given the go ahead to challenge the government’s plans to make NHS...

5 Jul 2022
Money

PCNs 'frightened' to recruit as ARRS delays create six-figure cash shortfall

PCNs are facing major cashflow problems because late payments under the multi-billion...

5 Jul 2022
Professor Martin Marshall

RCGP 'disappointed' at government stance on supporting IMG GPs to remain in UK

The RCGP has finally received a response from the Home Office on visa barriers threatening...

4 Jul 2022
An NHS vaccinator draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Practices have until 14 July to sign up for autumn COVID-19 booster campaign

GP practice with 'sufficient workforce capacity' have until 14 July to sign up to...

4 Jul 2022