BMA elects new chair of national council and new Wales GP committee lead

Professor Philip Banfield takes over from GP Dr Chaand Nagpaul with immediate effect and will serve as chair for a three-year term.

BMA Wales has also elected Dr Iona Collins as chair of its council. She becomes the first woman to hold the post.

Dr Oelmann, a GP in Gwent, takes over as chair of BMA Wales' GP committee from Dr Phil White. Dr White is also chair of the UK GP committee and the BMA has confirmed that he will continue in that role.



Professor Banfield is an obstetrician, educator and academic based in north Wales and is the current chair of BMA's Welsh consultants committee. He is also the immediate past chair of BMA Wales and has been on the UK council since 2012. Professor Banfield is married to a GP and his son is also a GP.

BMA elections

He takes on the post of chair as the BMA looks set to be on a collision course with the government over doctors' pay.

Delegates at the association's annual representative meeting last week backed a motion calling for the BMA to 'achieve pay restoration to 2007 value for its members within the next five years' and warned that industrial action might be necessary to achieve this. The BMA is expected to ballot junior doctors on possible industrial action in early 2023.

Professor Banfield said: 'I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to be the BMA’s next chair of council. It is a true honour.

'My priorities will be to stand up for every member whoever and wherever they are. It has never been more important for the BMA to be an effective trade union as well as a professional association. I believe that by standing up for doctors, we are standing up for our patients in a system that seems to have forgotten that valuing staff and their well-being is directly linked to patient safety and better outcomes of care.

'As the new chair of council, one of my priorities will be to focus on the plight of doctors and patients, so the public understands just why doctors have been and continue to be angry and frustrated. They are exhausted, burnt out and disillusioned – the pandemic exacerbated persistent under-resourcing of the NHS and social care in the UK that has gone on for years.

'It is time for action. This is what our members and the public expect, and this is what we will deliver.'

Welsh GP committee

Dr Oelmann will take over as BMA Wales GP committee chair at the end of July. He has been a member of the committee for seven years.

He said: 'I am thrilled to have been elected. I will continue to ensure I fight for the best interests of GPs and patients in Wales and ensure our voices are heard at the highest levels.

'The post pandemic recovery represents a defining moment for the NHS and general practice in Wales. In the shifting landscape of primary care, it is paramount that general practitioners have active representation at collaborative, health board and Welsh government levels.

'Now, more than ever, the NHS in Wales needs a highly functioning primary care. We have the opportunity and the voice on a national stage, to champion the role of general practice in leading the recovery.'

Dr Collins will serve as chair of BMA Wales council for one year. She is a a consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon in Swansea, and has been deputy chair of Welsh council since 2020.

She said: 'I’m delighted to be entrusted with the role of BMA Welsh council chair for the next year. I’d like to thank the former chair David Bailey for his dedication and commitment during his tenure.

'The profession is facing extraordinary challenges and I look forward to representing doctors and fighting for a better future for doctors and for patients.'