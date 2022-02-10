BMA demands new GP contract and immediate hike in support for practices

The BMA's GP committee has called on its executive team to negotiate 'additional support for general practices' to cope with heavy workload linked to the NHS backlog over the next two financial years.

It called on the government to open talks on a 'refreshed fit-for-purpose contract agreement' to replace the outdated five-year deal that started in 2019 - and has called for a 'profession-wide consultation on the future of general practice'.

BMA leaders have received proposed updates to the GP contract for 2022/23 - the fourth year of the five-year deal - from NHS England and is awaiting further proposals.

GP contract

Calls for an immediate injection of support for the profession come amid overwhelming evidence of chronic pressure facing GP practices - with GP numbers falling at a time when the profession is managing a surge in demand triggered by a record 6m waiting list for NHS hospital treatment.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid admitted this week that the waiting list is set to rise further and will not start to come down for two years.

Calls for a rethink on the GP contract come just months after LMCs backed a move to replace the existing deal with an item of service payment system.

BMA GP committee chair for England Dr Farah Jameel said: 'Three years ago general practice - as indeed the world - was a different place. For those of us working on the frontline, the pace and scale of demand we are experiencing every day, despite these being intense back in 2019, are now on a level we have never had to deal with before.

Workforce in decline

'As a result, every month we continue to haemorrhage GPs from the profession as evidenced with falling numbers of full-time equivalent GPs, which has a direct impact on the care patients can expect to receive.

'So while the contract practices are currently bound to was agreed in good faith three years ago, it simply does not reflect the experiences and needs of GPs and their patients today.'

Dr Jameel pointed to 'record-breaking volumes of appointments' delivered by GP practices last year alongside an unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign - and highlighted the devastating impact on morale from a surge in abuse.

The GPC England chair said: 'Going forward a business as usual approach simply will not work, and with new leadership of our committee, this provides an opportunity to renew, reset and renegotiate a contract that delivers for both the profession and patients, and that addresses the key issue impacting general practice today: retention of our workforce.

Rising demand

'We know that traditional models have struggled to keep pace with evolving expectations and population health needs, there is opportunity to explore how changes can be made which support the best of what we have, while tackling the challenges of workforce shortages, tired outdated premises, a population with increasing medical complexity, and barriers across the primary, community, social care and secondary care interface.

'We also desperately need more immediate support in helping practices manage the knock-on effect of the elective backlog as well as the ‘invisible GP backlog’ of patients who have not come forward over the past two years and become increasingly unwell. We note in this week’s Elective Recovery Plan the commitment to address pressures in primary care, and it is vital that the government and NHS leaders honour this. They fail to support a GP recovery plan at the nation’s peril – for if general practice falls, the whole NHS falls.

'General practice remains excellent for individual patient care, yet it has for too long been underestimated and poorly supported by policymakers.'

Motion passed by BMA GP committee England

This Committee acknowledges the 2022/23 proposed contract amendments to the current five-year contract agreement and notes that further proposals are awaited and:i) Endorses the GPC England executive to negotiate additional support for general practices to deliver the recovery/backlog demands in 2022/23 and 2023/24.ii) Calls on the Government to support negotiations for a refreshed fit-for-purpose contract agreement beyond the 5-year agreement ending in 2023/24, which supports the independent contractor model.iii) Instructs GPCE executive to engage the GPCE committee in developing plans and begin a profession-wide consultation on the future of General Practice.