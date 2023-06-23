BMA demands 50% expansion of GP workforce over next seven years

General practice needs at least 40,000 fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs by the end of the decade - a near 50% expansion of the current workforce, the BMA has told the government.

by Nick Bostock

